JMU announces president’s list

James Madison University (JMU) is pleased to announce that the following students made the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

• Mary Moncure of Columbia, whose major is communication sciences and disorders.

• Brenda Goodson of Farmville, whose major is justice studies.

• Jordyn Harris of Farmville, whose major is nursing.

