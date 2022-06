Jeffrey Leroy Anderson, 77 of Meherrin, passed away May 23. Viewing was held on June 2, from 6-8 p.m., in the Minor B. Eggleston Chapel also on June 3, from 9 – 10 a.m., at Mt. Zion 2nd Baptist Church. Interment was in the church cemetery. Oliver & Eggleston Funeral Establishment served the family.