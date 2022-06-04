LETTER — Injured visitor praises Centra
Published 2:02 pm Saturday, June 4, 2022
To the Editor:
I was visiting Farmville three weeks ago and had plans to bike the High Bridge Trail. Unfortunately, I injured my ankle before I ever got on a bike.
My husband drove me to the Centra Urgent Care a few blocks away. I was impressed with the care I was given by everyone I came in contact with that day. The nurse was especially caring and compassionate but so was the lady at the front desk, the doctor and the x-ray technician.
I assumed I would be in waiting mode until dinner time, but somehow I was out the door, in my new boot, in about two hours. Centra Urgent Care is an important asset to Farmville.
Mary Danks
Lexington