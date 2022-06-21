Horace Murray Montague Sr., 62, departed this life at his residence on June 14.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith Montague; three sons, Horace Murray Montague Jr. (Latoya Scott), Donte` Terrell Montague (Yolanda) and Darrell Cornelius Ford and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home on June 22, from 1-6 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for June 23, at 11 a.m., at Love Covenant Fellowship in Amelia, Rev. Dr. James Taylor III, Officiating, Rev. Samuel Trent, Eulogist.

