Gunter named to the Virginia Class 2 All-State baseball team

Published 2:18 pm Saturday, June 25, 2022

By Staff Report

Buckingham’s third baseman, sophomore Justin Gunter, is on the first team as announced Wednesday, June 22 by the Virginia High School League. The school had a 16-5-1 season and ended 2022 at 10-2 in the James River District.

Fourteen are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state (three pitchers, one catcher, one first baseman, one second baseman, one third baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one designated hitter and two at-large players). Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team, which includes Gunter.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).

In addition, VHSL announced that Appomattox County Junior pitcher Alex Caruso is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Appomattox County head coach Joe Caruso is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Caruso pitched and batted the Raiders to the Class 2 state title tossing a complete game 4-2 win over John Battle. Caruso, the son of Appomattox County’s head coach, compiled a 9-0 pitching record with one save, a 1.76 ERA, and 53 strikeouts. He batted .416 with 32 RBI and two home runs, including seven doubles, two triples, and seven stolen bases. Caruso guided the Raiders to a 23-1 record and the baseball program’s first state title in school history.

