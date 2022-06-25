Gunter named to the Virginia Class 2 All-State baseball team

Buckingham’s third baseman, sophomore Justin Gunter, is on the first team as announced Wednesday, June 22 by the Virginia High School League. The school had a 16-5-1 season and ended 2022 at 10-2 in the James River District.

Fourteen are selected first-team all-state and second-team all-state (three pitchers, one catcher, one first baseman, one second baseman, one third baseman, one shortstop, three outfielders, one designated hitter and two at-large players). Only those players selected to the first-team all-region teams are eligible for selection to the all-state team, which includes Gunter.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight coaches (2 from each region).

In addition, VHSL announced that Appomattox County Junior pitcher Alex Caruso is the Class 2 Player of the Year, and Appomattox County head coach Joe Caruso is the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Caruso pitched and batted the Raiders to the Class 2 state title tossing a complete game 4-2 win over John Battle. Caruso, the son of Appomattox County’s head coach, compiled a 9-0 pitching record with one save, a 1.76 ERA, and 53 strikeouts. He batted .416 with 32 RBI and two home runs, including seven doubles, two triples, and seven stolen bases. Caruso guided the Raiders to a 23-1 record and the baseball program’s first state title in school history.