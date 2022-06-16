Grand opening held

On Tuesday, June 7, Coordinated Assistance Ministries, an agency that serves the homeless held a grand opening and dedication at its new location at 625 North Union Street, in Kokomo, Indiana.

Coordinated Assistance Ministries is led by 1998 graduate of Prince Edward County High School, Dennine Jordan Smith. Smith has served as Executive Director of Coordinated Assistance Ministries in Kokomo, Indiana since 2019. After 26 years at its previous location, the organization purchased a new facility and relocated its men’s shelter and homeless drop-in center in May.

Smith is a native of Prospect, VA. She is the daughter of Darlene and the late John Jordan, Jr.