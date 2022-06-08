Golf All-America Honors

Hampden-Sydney College junior Trevor Elliott from Richmond and freshman Nick Rubino from Charlotte, North Carolina have each been named 2022 NCAA Division III PING All-America Honorable Mention selections, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). The two standouts recently led the Tigers to a National Runner-Up finish at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships played at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida. Rubino tied for third individually with his one-under par 71-71-74-70–286, while Elliott tied for 10th with his 74-74-72-73–293.

Nick Rubino finished the year ranked 55th in Division III and 37th in Region 4 with his 74.41 scoring average through six tournaments and 17 rounds. He posted season-low scores of 70 for 18 holes, 142 for 36 holes, 216 for 54 holes and 286 for 72 holes. Rubino earned one Top Five and two Top 10 individual finishes overall this year with five rounds of par or better. In addition to his outstanding effort at the National Championships, Nick tied for seventh at the Wynlakes Invitational on March 28-29 in Montgomery, Alabama, posting one-over par 74-71–145.

Trevor Elliott finished the year ranked 195th in Division III and 84th in Region 4 with his 75.96 scoring average through 10 tournaments and 28 rounds. He posted season-low scores of 64 for 18 holes, 138 for 36 holes, 209 for 54 holes and 293 for 72 holes. Elliott earned one Top Five and three Top 10 individual finishes overall this year with five rounds of par or better, as well. In addition to his outstanding effort at the National Championships, Trevor won the Camp Lejeune Gold Championship during the 49th Intercollegiate at Camp Lejeune on April 8-10 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, posting five-under par 64-74-71–209.