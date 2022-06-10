Girls track finish season as state runner-up

The Cumberland girls track team completed their season with a VHSL Class 1 State Runner-up finish. Led by sensational senior, Shamoni Bartee. She won the 100 meters, third place long jump, seventh place triple jump, anchored their second place 4×100 relay (S. Bartee, N. Henderson, C. Jones, K. Braxton) and third leg on the State Champion 4×400 relay (L. Bartee, N. Bartee, S. Bartee, S. Long). Lakyra Bartee – State Champion in 300 meter hurdles, followed by twin sibling Nakyra Bartee in second place in 300 hurdles. Twins, Nakyra and Lakyra, finished second and third in the 100 meter hurdles. Multi athlete Nalonda Henderson got second in triple jump, third in the 100 meters, eighth in 200 meters, and led off the 4×100 relay. Also chipping in was Christina Jones with a fifth in triple jump, and second leg on 4×100 relay. Senior Shamoni Bartee will be missed by the Lady Dukes, but best wishes as she signed to play basketball and run track at Patrick & Henry CC in Martinsville. Head Coach Kenneth Jasey said “Shamoni is a wonderful young lady that set many school records, has a great sense of humor, and I feel will do very well at the next level. I’m so proud of Shamoni and I know her family is too.”

For the boys track team Nasir McDonald made it back to back 300 meter hurdles state titles, third in long jump, and second in 100 meters. McDonald is slated to attend Milligan University in Tennessee on a track scholarship. Mario Carter finished with an All-State performance with third place in 110 hurdles and sixth place in triple jump. Carter has signed to run track at Randolph College in Lynchburg.

Women – 1A – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored

1) Auburn 96.50

2) Cumberland High School 87

3) Riverheads 49.50

4) George Wythe (Wytheville) 44

4) Patrick Henry (G. Spring) 44

6) Lancaster 37

7) Rural Retreat 32

8) Chilhowie 27

9) Giles 22

9) Galileo High School 22

9) Eastern Montgomery 22

Men – 1A – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored

1) Patrick Henry (G. Spring) 107.50

2) Northumberland 63

3) Auburn 50

4) Lancaster 47

5) West Point 44.50

6) Cumberland High School 33

7) Parry McCluer 32

8) Central (Lunenburg) 30

9) Galileo High School 26

10) Riverheads 23.50