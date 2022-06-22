Garden club recognized for outstanding programs

On Tuesday, May 3, at its annual meeting in Richmond, the Virginia Federation of Garden Clubs recognized the Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club with two first place blue ribbons and one second place red ribbon for programs the Club conducted during the 2021 calendar year. One first place award was for a joint program to redesign and replant the Chamber of Commerce-sponsored welcome signs at four locations in Buckingham and the second award was for a program with the Ruth Adams Club in Farmville featuring a renowned speaker on the topic of Ikebana flower arranging. The second place award recognized the Club’s National Garden Week observance which featured a week-long exhibit at the Buckingham Library of flower arrangements interpreting favorite books. Pictured are, back row, from left, Donna McRae-Jones, Mary Lohr, Marie Flowers and Jeanette Reck. Seated, Suzanne VanDeGrift, Jackie Fairbarns and Barbara Knabe.