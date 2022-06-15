Garbage route changes for Juneteenth holiday

In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, the town offices will be closed on Monday, June 20. With Monday, being the observed holiday, there will be no residential or business garbage pickup, cardboard pickup or miscellaneous/brush pickup on this day. Business garbage and cardboard will be picked up on Tuesday and Friday this week only. Miscellaneous/brush will be picked up as time permits. Business recycling and residential cardboard call-ins will be picked up on Wednesday. If there are any questions, Call the Public Works Department at (434) 392-3331.