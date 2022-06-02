Fatal crash on Virso Road

Published 1:09 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Staff Report

A Meherrin woman died from injuries in a one-car accident Wednesday, June 1, on Virso Road just west of its intersection with Route 634.

A Virginia State Police news release said a 2015 Ford Fiesta was traveling west at 6:57 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road, traveled through a fence and a yard, and struck a garage.

The driver, Bertha E. Shepperson, 88, of Meherrin, was transported to Southside Hospital, where she died. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

