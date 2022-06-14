Farmville VFW receives state award

Farmville Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7059 earned fourth place and a $200 check for their Community Service Book at the VFW State Convention in Portsmouth, Friday, June 10. Farmville Post Commander Dean Lord said, “It was a complete surprise. I heard our Post called out and couldn’t believe it.” Lord said a lot of time and effort was devoted to the book which documents the work of the local post in the Farmville and Prince Edward Community. Pictured are Fourth District Commander Gus Villalobos, left, congratulating Commander Lord on the convention floor. Commander Lord is a Vietnam veteran having served 23 months in operational waters on the USS Valley Forge and the USS Hector.