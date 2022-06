FACES Food Pantry recently received a grant of over $26,000 from Feed More. The grant will purchase a new walk-in cooler for County Line FACES in Abilene. Pictured, from left, are Barbara Armentrout and Elizabeth Eggleston representing County Line FACES, FACES Co-President Joanna Baker, Regional Representative for Feed More Ana Puckett, and FACES Vice-President for Operations Bobby Eiban.