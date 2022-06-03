Eggleston receives Honorary Doctorate
Published 11:25 am Friday, June 3, 2022
Eastern Theological Seminary held its annual commencement exercises on Friday, May 20, at The Historic Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg. The graduating class included students from New Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Business man and civic leader Carl U. Eggleston, of Farmville was awarded a Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters by Dr. Ceasor T. Johnson Sr., President of Eastern Theological Seminary.