Eggleston receives Honorary Doctorate

Published 11:25 am Friday, June 3, 2022

By Staff Report

Eastern Theological Seminary held its annual commencement exercises on Friday, May 20, at The Historic Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg. The graduating class included students from New Jersey, Philadelphia, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Business man and civic leader Carl U. Eggleston, of Farmville was awarded a Honorary Doctorate Degree of Humane Letters by Dr. Ceasor T. Johnson Sr., President of Eastern Theological Seminary.

