Farmville Fire Department and Prince Edward Rescue were dispatched at 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, to a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Squad 1 arrived on scene to a two-car accident blocking both inside lanes of travel with three patients total. Company 1 members quickly gained access to one vehicle occupant while Prince Edward Rescue provided patient care. (Photo by Dan Pempel)