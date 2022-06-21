Crash claims life of Cumberland man

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man.

According to VSP, the crash occurred on U.S. Route 60 just east of Route 606 on Sunday, June 19, at 6:14 p.m.

A 1995 Pontiac Firebird was traveling west on U.S. Route 60 when it moved into the eastbound lane to pass another vehicle. As it came back into the westbound lane, it struck a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling in front of the passed vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the Firebird to strike the guardrail on the left side of the road, spin and strike the guardrail a second time.

The driver of the Firebird, Dalton G. Stetson, 31, of Cumberland, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Santa Fe, Clifford E. Brooks, 82, of Cumberland, was uninjured in the crash.