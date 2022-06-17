Courthouse lawn projects underway

As part of Prince Edward County’s Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal years 2022 through 2024, work is being done on the front lawn of the Prince Edward County Courthouse. The project includes reconstruction of the plaza, removal of shrub hedge and brick columns, installation of new plaza and walkways, power washing the existing concrete and installing new landscape, signage, lighting, flagpoles and site furniture. The project will also replace the sidewalks and patio area on the west side entrance near the Sheriff’s Office. The hope is that this new space could hold the potential to be a public gathering spot for celebrating, remembering the past or practicing their right to assemble along with making the pathways safer and easier to maintain. The county is working with ​​architect LPDA, which created the vision and Piney Ridge Contracting and Consulting Inc., which is doing the work. (Photo by Doug Stanley)