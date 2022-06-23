Community Calendar for the week of June 24, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church, located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox, will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m., followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

COMMUNITY COOKOUT — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn will be hosting a community cookout at Ellis Acres Park, located at 245 Camden Street in Dillwyn, on Saturday, June 25 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will include free food, fellowship, live music, kids activities and a gas card giveaway.

SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department is having a school supply drive and raffle. Donate school supplies and be entered to win a $200 gift basket. The donation drop off site is Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2145 Cumberland Road in Cumberland. The drop off days are Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

JUNE 26

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Family and Friends Day will be held at the Triumph Baptist Church on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Adam Freeman, associate minister at the Old Green Creek Baptist Church in Cumberland. Rev. Freeman resides in Meherrin. A picnic luncheon will be served immediately following the worship service. A Backpack Give-Away of school supplies, games and prizes are some of the activities planned. Everyone is invited to worship and fellowship. The church is located on the Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County.

JUNE 27

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27, in the Conference Room of the Prince Edward Extension building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

JUNE 28 – 30

REVIVAL — The St. Douglas Baptist Church of Charlotte Court House will be having its annual Revival services on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 28, 29 and 30. Guest Proclaimer is Reverend Loretta Bailey. Worship service begins at 7 p.m. In person or via call-in at 1-657-390-7012. Mask and social distance are required for in-person attendance. All are welcome.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

JULY 4 – 8

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — New Flame Church of God in Christ located at 308 S. Virginia Street in Farmville, will be having their Vacation Bible School Monday, July 4 through Friday, July 8 from 6 – 8 p.m. There will be music, arts and crafts, food and fun for ages 4-19. This year’s theme will be Passport to Peace. For more information contact newflamecogic1@gmail.com. Pastor is Robert E. Gay Jr. and First Lady Javitta W. Gay.

JULY 6

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet Wednesday, July 6, from 2 – 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Ave., Farmville. For more information contact Marion Kyner (434) 547-7850.

JULY 8

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Sabrina (1954, Not Rated) on Friday, July 8 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JULY 11-15

BIBLE SCHOOL — Dillwyn First Baptist Church, located at 16980 Oak Street in Dillwyn, will host children’s vacation Bible school for ages 2-11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night. For more information contact the church at (434) 983-3368.

JULY 13

COMMUNITY LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a community luncheon on Wednesday, July 13, at noon. The speaker will be Rev. Lewis Brandt.

JULY 23

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILD — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will have kits available for the public to assemble their own Bluebird Boxes on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to noon in the day use area of the park. Members will be on hand to assist as needed. Suggested donation is $10 per kit. Fully assembled boxes will also be available. For more information, please email twinlakesparkfriends@gmail.com.

JULY 24

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Forest Baptist Church, located at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin, will be having it’s 149th Church Anniversary on Sunday, July 24, at 11a.m. Rev. Milton Hardy Jr. of Roanoke will deliver the message. All are welcome to join.

JULY 31 – AUGUST 4

BIBLE SCHOOL — Dillwyn First Baptist Church, located at 16980 Oak Street in Dillwyn, will host youth vacation Bible school for grades 6-12 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. For more information contact the church at (434) 983-3368.

AUGUST 2

GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES — The Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville, is having a grow your own groceries workshop series. The workshops will be held on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to noon, August 2, August 9 and August 16. Learn to plant your own microgreens, cook with sprouts, grow herbs and how to start your own windowsill garden using kitchen scraps. You must register and pay by Tuesday, July 26. Cost is $15. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 3

F.A.C.E.S. COOKING DEMONSTRATION — The Prince Edward County Extension is having a F.A.C.E.S. cooking demonstration series. The demonstrations will be held on Wednesdays, from noon to 1 p.m., August 3, August 10 and August 17 at F.A.C.E.S, located at 482 Commerce Road in Farmville. The demonstrations will cover nutrition and safety, cooking demos, recipes and meal preparation. You must register by Wednesday, July 27. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, August 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

AUGUST 18

FIELD TO VASE — On Thursday, August 18 the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville is having a field to vase program from 9 to 11 a.m. Come prepared to be outside. Learn to grow great Zinnias and Sunflowers and create bouquets straight from your field. You must register and pay by Friday, August 12. Cost is $10. For more information contact ANR Agent, Erin Small at (434) 392-4246 or email erins96@vt.edu.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.