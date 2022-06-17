Community Calendar for the week of June 17

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 17 – 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the Firefly Festival on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. Parking and entrance for this event will be at the Camp Paradise Parking Area only. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the gate. This is a rain or shine event. All visitors must have a valid ticket to gain entry. All tickets are sold online at: https://tinyurl.com/FireflyFestival2022. For more information visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 18

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — Forward 2020 will be hosting its third annual Juneteenth Celebration in Buckingham on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, June 25. The event will be held at Straight Street located at 1174 S. Constitution Rt. in Dillwyn. This community family fun day is free to the public. There will be a vendor market, live music, great food, along with other activities which include gospel singing, historical reflections, along with games and prizes for children and adults. Additionally, we will be recognizing people from our community for their public service in Buckingham County. For more information, call (434) 218-2576.

PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DINNER — On Saturday, June 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Curdsville Community Center located at 122 School Road in Farmville, will be holding a pancake and sausage dinner. Donations will be accepted.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — The Cumberland County Branch NAACP will present a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18. The event will be held at the Bright Hope Center, located on Rt 45, in Cumberland, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature delicious food, youth activities, games, cultural exhibits, historic skits, 50/50 raffle and the Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club. Owners of classic and antique cars and trucks and motorcycles are invited to cruise in. For more information, please call (804) 909-0949.

FISH FRY — Buckingham NAACP Fish Fry Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 18, at the Juneteenth celebration being held at Straight Street located at 1174 S. Constitution Rt. in Dillwyn. Come support this event.

CRUISE IN — The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its monthly cruise in on Saturday, June 18 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the parking lot by Tractor Supply and AAA storage. Bring your classic or antique car or just drop by and check them out. A 50/50 will be held. The cruise ins are held on the third Saturday on each month from April to October. Monthly meetings are held at Merk’s the second Monday. Eat in at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.m.

JUNE 19

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road, in Rice, will have a guest preacher for Sunday, June 19, which is Rev. Larry Williams. The service will be at 10 a.m. Masks are required.

JUNE 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at the Farmville Train Station, at 7 p.m. The presentation will be a Power Point program marking the 50th Anniversary of the Tropical Storm Agnes Flood which inundated Farmville and Prince Edward County in June 1972. The program will include the history of the flooding event, many photographs and two video tapes. This tropical storm was the worst natural disaster to hit the Farmville-Prince Edward County area in the last decade. Bob Flippen will be providing many interesting door prizes. The program is free and open to the public.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING — The Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, June 21, at 11 a.m., in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agricultural building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Committee meetings will begin at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m. followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

JUNE 26

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Family and Friends Day will be held at the Triumph Baptist Church on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Adam Freeman, associate minister at the Old Green Creek Baptist Church in Cumberland. Rev. Freeman resides in Meherrin. A picnic luncheon will be served immediately following the worship service. A Backpack Give-Away of school supplies, games and prizes are some of the activities planned. Everyone is invited to worship and fellowship. The church is located on the Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

JULY 8

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Sabrina (1954, Not Rated) on Friday, July 8 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JULY 13

COMMUNITY LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a community luncheon on Wednesday, July 13, at noon. The speaker will be Rev. Lewis Brandt.

JULY 23

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILD — The Friends of Twin Lakes State Park will have kits available for the public to assemble their own Bluebird Boxes on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to noon in the day use area of the park. Members will be on hand to assist as needed. Suggested donation is $10 per kit. Fully assembled boxes will also be available. For more information, please email twinlakesparkfriends@gmail.com.

JULY 24

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Forest Baptist Church, located at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin, will be having it’s 149th Church Anniversary on Sunday, July 24, at 11a.m. Rev. Milton Hardy Jr. of Roanoke will deliver the message. All are welcome to join.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, August 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.