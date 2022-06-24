Coastal Carolina graduates announced

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) recognized more than 1,200 students during its spring commencement ceremonies, held May 6-7, 2022.

A Universitywide ceremony recognizing all graduates was held on Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. in Brooks Stadium and featured a keynote address by Vanessa Wyche, a Conway, South Carolina, native and director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Each of CCU’s academic colleges held individual ceremonies during the weekend, where graduates’ names were called and they had the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma covers.

This year’s graduates included Timothy Mitten, a Graphic Design major from Cumberland who also made the president list for the spring semester.

Students who made the President’s List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the semester.

CCU is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina. CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,400 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program.

Visit coastal.edu for more information.