CMG Keysville Clinic welcomes new NP
Published 9:54 am Saturday, June 4, 2022
Centra Medical Group (CMG) Keysville Clinic is pleased to welcome Renee Mann, Nurse Practitioner (NP) to our team. Mann is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 434-736-8801.
Mann received a registered nurse diploma from Lynchburg School of Nursing, a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Liberty University, a master’s in nursing education from Liberty University, and a doctor of Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner from Liberty University. Mann has experience as a charge nurse at Virginia Baptist Hospital and Centra Southside Community Hospital, a school nurse at Appomattox Elementary School, and a staff nurse at Centra SCH. She was also a graduate assistant at Liberty University.
She is a member of the Virginia Nurse Association, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing (Psi Delta Chapter), American Nurses Association and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.