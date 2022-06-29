Clagett, Duffy, Hitt and Miller earn Scholar All-American Honors

Hampden-Sydney College’s recent Class of 2022 graduates Bobby Clagett of Brandywine, Maryland, Sean Duffy of Ambler, Pennsylvania, Henry Hitt of Annapolis, Maryland and Presley Miller of Annapolis, Maryland have each been named 2022 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division III Scholar All-Americans. In addition, the H-SC Lacrosse Team earned the 2022 USILA Division III Team All-Academic Award.

“This is very special recognition for these four young men,” said seventh-year head coach Jason Rostan (‘03). “Earning Scholar All-American is the ultimate honor and means that one has excelled at the highest levels on the field and in the classroom, the true definition of the term ‘student-athlete’. As a program, we are very proud of Sean, Henry, Bobby and Presley for their leadership – in addition, we are proud of every member of our team for accomplishing a team academic goal that our student-athletes set out to accomplish in our first meeting last fall.”

Bobby Clagett earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in foreign affairs with a minor in rhetoric while attaining a 3.11 GPA. An attackman, he started all 20 games and posted a team-best 57 goals and 17 assists for a team-best 74 points, including a team-best six game-winning goals, along with 23 ground balls and three caused turnovers. Clagett was previously recognized as a USILA Division III Honorable Mention All-American, Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Second Team All-Region 4, First Team All-ODAC, along with being selected to the ODAC All-Tournament Team. Bobby was chosen to play in the 2022 USILA Senior All-Star Game, but was unable to participate.

Sean Duffy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics while attaining a 3.23 GPA. A midfielder, he started 19 of 20 games and posted 44 goals and 17 assists for 61 points, including three game-winning goals, along with 22 ground balls and two caused turnovers. Duffy was previously recognized as an IMLCA Division III First Team All-American, as well as a USILA Division III Second Team All-American, the IMLCA Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 4, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Year and First Team All- ODAC, along with being selected to the ODAC All-Tournament Team. Sean was chosen to play in the 2022 USILA Senior All-Star Game, but was unable to participate.

Henry Hitt earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in government and foreign affairs with a minor in astronomy while attaining a 3.58 GPA and graduating Magna Cum Laude. A defenseman, he started seven of nine games and posted 19 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers. Henry was chosen to play in the 2022 USILA Senior All-Star Game, but was unable to participate.

Presley Miller earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics while attaining a 3.21 GPA. A midfielder, he played in all 20 games and posted one goal and one assist for two points, along with 59 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers, while 65- 137 on face-offs (.474). Miller was previously recognized as Third Team All-ODAC. Presley was chosen to play in the 2022 USILA Senior All-Star Game, but was unable to participate.

The Tigers are one of 65 Division III men’s lacrosse programs from among 227 overall to achieve a team GPA above 3.0 in earning the USILA Team All-Academic Award.

Per the USILA, a Scholar All-American must be nominated by his coach and be a student with a senior year academic standing and a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 (4.0 scale). He will have behaved in a manner that has brought credit to himself, his institution, and to college lacrosse both on and off the field. He must also be an All-American, a member of a North/South team, or an outstanding league or conference player.