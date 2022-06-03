Church and Community Events for the week of June 3

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 3

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is TestiPhy. The event is sponsored by Fuqua School PK3-12 and the food is by the Farmville Fire Department.

JUNE 4

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL 5K RACE — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the annual National Trails Day 5K race on Saturday, June 4 at 8 am. The out and back course will start at the Camp Paradise access to High Bridge Trail located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice. Those wanting to walk the trails on race day are welcome and encouraged to participate. Early bird registration by May 15 is $25. From May 16 to June 3 registration is $30. Race morning registration is $35. Parking fees apply at the event. Register for this race online on the run signup website. For more information, contact High Bridge Trail State Park at (434) 315-0457 or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

CHICKEN BBQ & BAKE SALE — Thomas Chapel UMC, located at 1313 Cartersville Road, will be having a chicken BBQ and bake sale as a fundraiser for Ukraine. We are asking for donations of any amount. Our goal is $10,000 and we are 2/3s of the way there. Chicken will be ready at noon on Saturday, June 4. For pre-orders call Faye Lickey at (804) 349-4431.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD EVENT — All are invited to a Operation Christmas Child Shoebox event at Worsham Baptist Church, located at 6708 Farmville Road, on Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m. Special Testimony from Shoebox recipient, Viktoriia Thorson from Ukraine.

JUNE 5

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice will have a guest preacher for Sunday, June 5, which is Reverend Larry Williams. The service will be at 10 a.m. Mask is required.

JUNE 5 – 9

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton will host Mega Sports Camp Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 5, thru Thursday, June 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This bible school is for ages 3 years through eighth grade. Dinner will be served each night. Please wear athletic attire.

JUNE 6 – 10

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville, will be holding Vacation Bible School Monday, June 6 through Friday, June 10 for ages 3-12. Bible School will be 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. each evening. All are welcome to attend.

JUNE 6

POTLUCK DINNER — On Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m., the Curdsville Community Center located at 122 School Road in Farmville will be holding a potluck with speaker Sam Allen from Three Roads Brewery. Allen’s program is titled “Making Beer in Meade.”

JUNE 7

CANNING WORKSHOP — The Virginia Cooperative Extension office is holding a pressure and waterbath canning workshop on Tuesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Prince Edward County Extension Office located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. For more information visit https://forms.gle/2MwpYYh85E8jV3XA8.

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive, in Farmville next to Lowe’s. Local Gardener and Beekeeper Robin Simoni will speak on What to Plant for Bees. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or visit them on Facebook or online at heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

JUNE 8

COMMUNITY LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, will host a community luncheon on Wednesday, June 8, at noon. The speaker will be Susan Carden.

JUNE 10-12

WOMEN’S OUTDOOR WEEKEND — Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center is hosting a women’s Outdoor Weekend Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12. The Educational Center is located at 1267 4-H Camp Road in Appomattox. For more information or to register visit https://www.holidaylake4h.com/women-s-outdoor-weekend.html.

JUNE 10

CHICKEN BBQ — Glenmore Volunteer Fire Department is having a Chicken BBQ on Sunday, June 12, starting at noon. Drive thru only. Call in orders Sunday, June 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. (434) 969-2317. Plates are $10 and include half barbeque chicken, two sides, roll, drink and dessert.

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Disney’s The Lion King (1994, Rated G) on Friday, June 10 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JUNE 11

RECOVERY EVENT — Crossroads Community Service Board (CCSB) will be hosting a substance use recovery event titled “Recover This Summer” on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., on the front lawn of CCSB located at 214 Bush River Drive in Farmville. The event will include live music by Mitch Evans, food, kids activities, revive training w/free Narcan, recovery testimonies and more.

JUNE 12

TOWNHALL MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) is holding a Community Townhall Meeting on Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m., in the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive, in Cumberland. Muriel Branch, President of the Pine Grove Project will speak about recent happenings on the historical site. For more information call (804) 308-5748.

JUNE 12 – 16

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 2 1/2 – 12 years old. There will also be an Adult Class from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday. For more information or to register go to www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

JUNE 17 – 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the Firefly Festival on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. Parking and entrance for this event will be at the Camp Paradise Parking Area only. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the gate. This is a rain or shine event. All visitors must have a valid ticket to gain entry. All tickets are sold online at: https://tinyurl.com/FireflyFestival2022. For more information visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call (434) 315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 18

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — Forward 2020 will be hosting its third annual Juneteenth Celebration in Buckingham on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, June 25. The event will be held at Straight Street located at 1174 S. Constitution Rt. in Dillwyn. This community family fun day is free to the public. There will be a vendor market, live music, great food, along with other activities which include gospel singing, historical reflections, along with games and prizes for children and adults. Additionally, we will be recognizing people from our community for their public service in Buckingham County. For more information, call (434) 218-2576.

PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DINNER — On Saturday, June 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Curdsville Community Center located at 122 School Road in Farmville, will be holding a pancake and sausage dinner. Donations will be accepted.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — The Cumberland County Branch NAACP will present a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18. The event will be held at the Bright Hope Center, located on Rt 45, in Cumberland, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature delicious food, youth activities, games, cultural exhibits, historic skits, 50/50 raffle and the Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club. Owners of classic and antique cars and trucks and motorcycles are invited to cruise in. For more information, please call (804) 909-0949.

JUNE 19

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road, in Rice, will have a guest preacher for Sunday, June 19, which is Rev. Larry Williams. The service will be at 10 a.m. Masks are required.

JUNE 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at the Farmville Train Station, at 7 p.m. The presentation will be a Power Point program marking the 50th Anniversary of the Tropical Storm Agnes Flood which inundated Farmville and Prince Edward County in June 1972. The program will include the history of the flooding event, many photographs and two video tapes. This tropical storm was the worst natural disaster to hit the Farmville-Prince Edward County area in the last decade. Bob Flippen will be providing many interesting door prizes. The program is free and open to the public.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m. followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

JULY 8

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Sabrina (1954, Not Rated) on Friday, July 8 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www. facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, August 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www. facebook.com/starsunderthestars.