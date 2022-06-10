Church and Community Events for the week of June 10

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 10-12

WOMEN’S OUTDOOR WEEKEND — Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center is hosting a women’s Outdoor Weekend Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12. The Educational Center is located at 1267 4-H Camp Road in Appomattox. For more information or to register visit https://www.holidaylake4h.com/women-s-outdoor-weekend.html.

JUNE 10

CHICKEN BBQ — Glenmore Volunteer Fire Department is having a Chicken BBQ on Sunday, June 12, starting at noon. Drive thru only. Call in orders Sunday, June 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. (434) 969-2317. Plates are $10 and include half barbeque chicken, two sides, roll, drink and dessert.

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Disney’s The Lion King (1994, Rated G) on Friday, June 10 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JUNE 11

RECOVERY EVENT — Crossroads Community Service Board (CCSB) will be hosting a substance use recovery event titled “Recover This Summer” on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., on the front lawn of CCSB located at 214 Bush River Drive in Farmville. The event will include live music by Mitch Evans, food, kids activities, revive training w/free Narcan, recovery testimonies and more.

PRIDE EVENT — Farmville Pride is here to support all those within our community who are LGBTQ friendly. Come out to celebrate Pride Month on Saturday, June 11, at Wilck’s Lake Island in Farmville, from noon to 4 p.m. Bring a dish. Bring the kids. Bring your hope and love.

JUNE 12 – 16

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will host Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 2 1/2 – 12 years old. There will also be an Adult Class from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday. For more information or to register go to www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

JUNE 12

TOWNHALL MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) is holding a Community Townhall Meeting on Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m., in the Cumberland County Community Center, located at 71 Community Center Drive, in Cumberland. Muriel Branch, President of the Pine Grove Project will speak about recent happenings on the historical site. For more information call (804) 308-5748.

YOUTH APPRECIATION DAY — The New Store Baptist Church, located in Buckingham, will be having a Youth Appreciation Day Service on Sunday, June 12, at 11 a.m. The service is to honor the youth for overcoming the many changes over the last two years. There will be a youth panel, awards, gifts and food served. All are invited to attend for this celebration. Sponsored by the NSBC Missionaries.

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — Old Green Creek Baptist Church, located at 282 Cooks Road in Farmville, will be celebrating the 22nd Anniversary of their Pastor, Rev. Samuel F. Trent, on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Rev. Cetric Gayles, of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cumberland, will be the guest speaker for the evening. Carryout dinners will be available immediately following the program. All are invited to attend.

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 349 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, will celebrate Pastor Leon Jackson and First Lady Carolyn Jackson’s 12th Anniversary on Sunday, June 12, from 10 to 11:00 a.m.

JUNE 13

GARDEN CLUB PICNIC — The Buckingham/Dillwyn Garden Club will hold it’s annual picnic on Monday, June 13, at Ellis Acres, located at 245 Camden Street in Dillwyn. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with fried chicken, sides and desserts provided by the membership. Each member is asked to bring a tea cup with a floral arrangement.

JUNE 15

AN EVENING OF SONG — Jericho Baptist Church, located at 615 Franklin Street in Farmville, is hosting an evening of song featuring the STW Trio on Wednesday, June 15 at 6:45 p.m. Join them in the Sanctuary and on Facebook Live. Social distancing and face masks required inside the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the Pastor.

JUNE 17 – 18

FIREFLY FESTIVAL — High Bridge Trail State Park will host the Firefly Festival on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, from 9 to 11 p.m. Parking and entrance for this event will be at the Camp Paradise Parking Area only. Tickets must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the gate. This is a rain or shine event. All visitors must have a valid ticket to gain entry. All tickets are sold online at: https://tinyurl.com/FireflyFestival2022. For more information visit www.virginiastateparks.gov or call (434) 315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

JUNE 18

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — Forward 2020 will be hosting its third annual Juneteenth Celebration in Buckingham on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, June 25. The event will be held at Straight Street located at 1174 S. Constitution Rt. in Dillwyn. This community family fun day is free to the public. There will be a vendor market, live music, great food, along with other activities which include gospel singing, historical reflections, along with games and prizes for children and adults. Additionally, we will be recognizing people from our community for their public service in Buckingham County. For more information, call (434) 218-2576.

PANCAKE AND SAUSAGE DINNER — On Saturday, June 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Curdsville Community Center located at 122 School Road in Farmville, will be holding a pancake and sausage dinner. Donations will be accepted.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — The Cumberland County Branch NAACP will present a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18. The event will be held at the Bright Hope Center, located on Rt 45, in Cumberland, from noon to 6 p.m. The event will feature delicious food, youth activities, games, cultural exhibits, historic skits, 50/50 raffle and the Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club. Owners of classic and antique cars and trucks and motorcycles are invited to cruise in. For more information, please call (804) 909-0949.

FISH FRY — Buckingham NAACP Fish Fry Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 18, at the Juneteenth celebration being held at Straight Street located at 1174 S. Constitution Rt. in Dillwyn. Come support this event.

JUNE 19

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road, in Rice, will have a guest preacher for Sunday, June 19, which is Rev. Larry Williams. The service will be at 10 a.m. Masks are required.

JUNE 21

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at the Farmville Train Station, at 7 p.m. The presentation will be a Power Point program marking the 50th Anniversary of the Tropical Storm Agnes Flood which inundated Farmville and Prince Edward County in June 1972. The program will include the history of the flooding event, many photographs and two video tapes. This tropical storm was the worst natural disaster to hit the Farmville-Prince Edward County area in the last decade. Bob Flippen will be providing many interesting door prizes. The program is free and open to the public.

JUNE 25

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 14287 Richmond Highway in Appomattox will be celebrating Pastor Calvin and First Lady Sandra Gray’s Anniversary on Saturday, June 25. Special guest will be Luther Barnes and Company. This event will begin with dinner at 3 p.m. followed by a melody of songs and preaching at 6 p.m.

JULY 1

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Soul Expressions. The event is sponsored by A Great Escape Spalon Inc. and the food is by The Fishin’ Pig.

JULY 8

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Sabrina (1954, Not Rated) on Friday, July 8 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

JULY 24

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Forest Baptist Church, located at 1097 Meherrin Road in Meherrin, will be having it’s 149th Church Anniversary on Sunday, July 24, at 11a.m. Rev. Milton Hardy Jr. of Roanoke will deliver the message. All are welcome to join.

AUGUST 5

LIVE AT RIVERSIDE — The Farmville Jaycees presents Live at Riverside at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at 517 N. Main St., in Farmville. The band is Abbey Road Band. The event is sponsored by Letterpress Communications and the food is by food by E. L. Catering.

AUGUST 12

STARS UNDER THE STARS — Stars under the stars presents Batman (1989, Rated PG-13) on Friday, August 12 at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., the movie will begin at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. For more information on the series, please visit us online at: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks required in the sanctuary. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The address is 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES— Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.