Celebrate Juneteenth at Twin Lakes State Park on Saturday, June 18 with rangers and local hiking group Black Girls Hike RVA. Festivities take place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and include activities like a guided canoe tour and nature walk, as well as self-guided activities.

A $7 parking fee applies per vehicle. Participation in the guided canoe tour is $5 per person, and preregistration is required. All other activities are free of charge. Visit the events section of the Twin Lakes webpage for a full list of events, including times and locations. There is no charge for unguarded swimming, horseshoe, volleyball or corn hole rental. For more information, text or call (434) 394-0767, or email breanna.doll@dcr.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to reserve one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at (800) 933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.