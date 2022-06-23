CCU deans list announced

More than 2,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5- 3.99 for the semester. This semester’s honored students included:

• Tyler Harris, a Marine Science major from Farmville.

• Amanda Lane, a Intelligence and National Security Studies major from Cumberland.

• Jaquez Morton, a Public Health major from Dillwyn.

CCU is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,400 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 180 student clubs and organizations.

Visit coastal.edu for more information.