Book club meeting held

The members of the Third Thursday Book Club had a most enjoyable morning, Thursday, May 19, hearing Hedwig Thomas describe the true stories from the book she has written Hedwig: A Story Told — A Life Lived. Literally going from war to peace, her life story is filled with excitement, happiness, sadness, shock and dismay. The story came alive, as listeners pictured a little girl climbing onto barges in the River Main in Germany, then later trying to earn a living salary and finally learning to adapt to a whole new life in America. We are fortunate that she ended up eventually with her husband in Farmville, where her son Bob Flippen lives. The meeting was at the home of Kay Whitfield, but this picture shows her homeplace in Hanau, Germany, along the Main River.