Board seeks applications for vacant seat

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill the vacant Lockett District 2 seat.

The seat became vacant with the death of Supervisor Robert M. Jones on Sunday, May 15. According to state law, the Board of Supervisors is authorized to appoint a qualified voter of the election district to fill the vacancy until an election is held.

Those interested in filling the position must be considered a “qualified voter,” meaning they are at least 18 years old on or before the day of the election, a resident of the district and a registered voter. Those unsure if they meet all qualifications can call the county Voter Registrar’s Office at (434) 392-4767 or stop by the office on the second floor of the Prince Edward County Courthouse.

All applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 10, to the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office, 111 N. South St., Third Floor. Applications can be found online at co.prince-edward.va.us or in the administrator’s office.

Applications may be returned by email to board@ co.prince-edward.va.us, by mail to Prince Edward County, P.O. Box 382, Farmville, VA 23901, or hand-delivered to the County Administrator’s Office. No application will be accepted after the deadline.

The Board of Supervisors will review the applications and may conduct interviews before selecting someone to fill the vacancy. The interim supervisor will serve until a new person is elected on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Once elected in November, the new supervisor will carry out the remainder of Jones’ term until Dec. 31, 2023, when they can run again for a full four-year term if they choose.

For additional information, please contact the Prince Edward County Administrator’s Office at (434) 392-8837.