Beyond loss and grief program presented

Centra Farmville Hospice volunteers were recently treated to a program on transitioning beyond loss and grief by fellow volunteer, Maxine Hollinger. Feedback from the volunteers indicated that the information was helpful for dealing with hospice patients and their caregivers. In addition, some of the coping techniques modeled in the presentation will be beneficial to volunteers and staff members who also deal with stress and grief. Afterwards, David Leckrone, presented information and statistics on the need for providing specialized funeral services for the growing number of people without a religious affiliation. If you would like more information on either of these beneficial programs, contact Maxine and David at twoelderguides@gmail.com.