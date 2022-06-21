Barbara Louise Daniel Pickett, 85 of Pamplin, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, at Runk and Pratt Pearls of Life at Liberty Ridge.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Earl T. Pickett; a son, Todd D. Pickett and wife, Diann of Pamplin; a daughter-in-law, Beth B. Pickett of Farmville; four grandchildren, Danielle L. Jennings and husband, Joshua, Katie P. Irving and husband, Josh, Taylor P. Emerson and husband, Matthew and Gabrielle Pickett; eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Madelyn, Addie, Michael, Matthew, Mason, Theo and Lizzie and two special cousins, George Harmon and wife, Marlene and Marie Pickett and husband, Ron.

She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Lee Pickett, and a brother, Richard W. Daniel.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Nov. 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Richard Daniel and Edith Martin Daniel. At the age of 18, she graduated from the University of Maryland School of Nursing. Barbara and Earl moved to Pamplin in 1963, and she became the first school nurse for the Appomattox School System. She later went on to become a Public Health Nurse with Piedmont Health District serving in Prince Edward and Buckingham Counties. She was a longtime member, Sunday school teacher and pianist for Pamplin United Methodist Church. Barbara published two books: Rappahannock Roots and Baltimore My Hometown.

A graveside service was held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 18, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Michael Day officiating.

The family received friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Diann Pickett.

In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.