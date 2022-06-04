Backstrom named to NFCA All-Region team

Sydney Backstrom added more hardware to her shelf earning a spot on the NFCA All-Region Third Team.

This award is Backstrom’s first regional recognition as a third team selection. In her final season with the Lancers, Backstrom earned her second straight Big South Pitcher of the Year nod, as well as a first team recognition.

Backstrom had her career single-season best of nine shutouts, 1.96 ERA, 23 wins and 289 strikeouts. She held teams to a .161 batting average against her across 229.0 innings pitched.

The super senior’s final season was highlighted by an outing against Gardner-Webb when she threw back-to-back no hitters becoming the only pitcher in the program to record four career seven-inning no-hitters. Also, in her second outing against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, Backstrom broke the single-game best of 15 strikeouts, throwing a new program, and personal best, of 16 K’s.

To name a few other records Backstrom shattered in her final dance in a Lancer uniform, she now holds the program record for career strikeouts (760), single-season strikeouts (289), and holds the only seven-inning perfect game thrown by a Lancer (2021). In addition, she is second all time in wins (82), innings pitched (837.1) and complete games (83). She was a three-time All-Big South First Team selection during her time at Longwood, and she was the Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year in 2020 prior to the second half of the season being chandelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.