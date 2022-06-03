Appomattox for Equality receives grant

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) awarded more than $2.7 million for 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.

Appomattox for Equality received a $5000 grant for its Juneteenth Celebration with the support and partnership with Appomattox Court House National Park and Evergreen Lavender Farm. Appomattox for Equality also received sponsorship to help match funding of this grant from community partners Bruce and Stiff Funeral Home, Wells Fargo, Farmers National Bank, OakTree Wellness Center, Johnson Health Center,CVFP, and VP and J Services for the project Juneteenth Celebration.

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion.”

The VTC Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner financially to apply for a grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors bureaus, chambers of commerce, other local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.

About Appomattox for Equality

Appomattox for Equality was founded in June 2020 amid the COVID-19. We are a non-profit organization that provides outreach to underrepresented communities in Central Virginia. The goal is to inspire change locally through education, communication and community support. Over the past two years, we have collaborated with numerous community organizations and individuals in various community outreach programs such as National Sheriff’s Night Out, Shop With a Cop, Community Fun Day, Feeding Appomattox, and Boo Appomattox. We sponsored J. Robert Jamerson Memorial Library Story Walk. As an organization, we sponsor Laptop for Scholars and Backpack Giveaways, as well as our annual Juneteenth Celebration. We are looking forward to expanding our collaboration this year with YWCA and other community organizations.