Appomattox Court House NHP to host presentation

A partnership of The Organization of American Historians (OAH), Interior Region 1 History and Preservation Assistance Program and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park recently completed an administrative history of the park. Josh Howard, Ph.D. served as the principal investigator and author of this document that outlines the establishment, management, and operation of the park. Join Dr. Howard and park staff for a brief overview of the park’s history and highlights of the park’s establishment on Thursday, June 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Appomattox Inn and Suites, located at 447 Old Courthouse Road in Appomattox.

Dr. Howard will be joined by Park Historian, Patrick Schroeder and Superintendent, Robin Snyder to provide a brief presentation on the purpose and findings of the administrative history and to engage in discussion with participants. After initial opposition to building a “Peace Monument,” why did the plan change to the idea of restoring the village to its 1865 appearance? What were the challenges for park management who spent the first decade of the park’s existence focused on archeology and restoration of the McLean House? Discover some unknown stories about the establishment of the park and learn what drove later decisions to construct the Route 24 Bypass that exists today, reconstruct the courthouse visitor center, and interpret the broader stories of the Appomattox Campaign.

The administrative history will serve as a reference for the park and an orientation tool for new staff that guides park management about the history of park issues over time and how these have changed depending on the context of the time. The document provides an overview of the events of April 1865 and the developing concepts for the Park, subsequent land and building uses in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, events leading up to the establishment of the park in 1940, and management and operational priorities through the centennial and the sesquicentennial commemoration of the Civil War.