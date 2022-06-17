Anniversary commemoration set

On Saturday, June 25, at Staunton River Battlefield State Park, staff, volunteers, and period-dressed living historians will be hosting the 158th Anniversary Commemoration of the Battle of Staunton River Bridge.

We welcome you to join us at Staunton River Battlefield for our 158th Anniversary Commemoration of the battle of Staunton River Bridge. We have a full day planned of activities including a wreath laying and dedication, ranger led tours, keynote speaker historian Greg Eanes lecture, military living historians and camps, artillery and cavalry demonstrations, night cannon fire, and much more.

This event will be held in rain or shine. Please dress comfortably and wear shoes for varying terrain. Please call the Visitor Center at (434) 454-4312 for more information and a program schedule.

For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit http://virginiastateparks.gov/covid-19-update.