Additional resources offered for customers who are hard of hearing

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has added a new communication device to its service centers to help DMV employees better serve customers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The wireless electronic device, called UbiDuo, consists of two small screens attached to keyboards that allow a customer and an employee to communicate across the service counter by typing a conversation in real time. This resource is available at all 75 DMV customer service centers across the Commonwealth. DMV will continue to offer sign language interpreter arrangements if customers prefer to use that service.

“Our goal is to provide superior service and we are pleased to expand our resources in partnership with sComm, the creators of UbiDuo,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Providing this new electronic device will improve face-to-face communication for customers who are deaf or hard of hearing and make their DMV experience even more efficient.”

DMV purchased the UbiDuo devices via a federal grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

UbiDuo details are posted at the information desk in each customer service center to inform customers that the device is available.