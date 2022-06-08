Update: Buckingham won the game against the Randolph-Henry Statesmen Tuesday afternoon. The Knights advance to play Friday in Salem at 1 p.m in the State Semi-Finals against John Battle.

The Buckingham High School Knights are the 2022 Region 2B champions. With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, right fielder Rocco Raynor caught a fly ball and threw it to catcher, Camden Allen to save the tying run from coming to home for Stuarts Draft. The Knights were scheduled to play the Randolph-Henry Statesmen in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. on their home field. Pictured above, sophomore Justin Gunter pitches to a batter. At right the team celebrates the big win.