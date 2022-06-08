2022 Region 2B Champions

Published 8:30 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Staff Report

Update: Buckingham won the game against the Randolph-Henry Statesmen Tuesday afternoon. The Knights advance to play Friday in Salem at 1 p.m in the State Semi-Finals against John Battle. 

The Buckingham High School Knights are the 2022 Region 2B champions. With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, right fielder Rocco Raynor caught a fly ball and threw it to catcher, Camden Allen to save the tying run from coming to home for Stuarts Draft. The Knights were scheduled to play the Randolph-Henry Statesmen in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. on their home field. Pictured above, sophomore Justin Gunter pitches to a batter. At right the team celebrates the big win.

More News

Meeting highlights synergies bringing economic transformation

Final books received

JMU announces spring 2022 graduates

Cooperative fund awards record number of scholarships

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections