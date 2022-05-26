Wendell N. Harding, 61 of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.

Wendell was born and raised in Farmville. He proudly served four years in the United States Marine Corps and received a degree in criminology from Old Dominion University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John N. Harding and Velma Harding Pennington of Farmville and his brother, Steve Harding of Richmond.

Wendell is survived by his wife, Barbara Sheirich Harding; sister, Gloria Harding Cooper (Lyle) of Fancy Gap; stepson, Anthony Cornuet (Renee) of Fredericksburg; sister-in-law, Nancy Harding of Richmond and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., May 31, in Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172.

