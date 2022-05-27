Watson to be honored during Hall of Fame induction

Farmville businessman and former broadcaster Cannon Watson will receive a special citation during Hampden-Sydney College’s Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2022.

Watson, a partner with his father and brother in the Farmville office of Davenport and Associates, served as the “Voice of the Tigers” for football and basketball on WFLO radio from 1993 to 2021, beginning as a color analyst for a couple of seasons each before taking over play-by-play duties.

Watson called nearly 1,000 games over the 28 years. Highlights included five Old Dominion Athletic Conference football championship seasons (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013-14) and six NCAA football playoff appearances (2007, 2009-11, 2013-14), along with eight ODAC basketball championship seasons (1995, 1997- 99, 2001-02, 2004, 2007) and 12 NCAA Basketball Tournament appearances (1994-95, 1997- 2004, 2007, 2013).

The 35th class of Hall of Fame inductees will include five-time ODAC men’s tennis singles and double champion Scott Goodman (1982), two-time men’s lacrosse All-American Doug Palmer (1999) and football All-American Ben Rogers (2012).

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. in Snyder Hall at the Kirk Athletic Center.

Goodman, of Atlanta, helped the Tigers win back-to-back ODAC championships (1981- 82). He was a three-time ODAC doubles champion, winning at No. 1 in both 1981 and 1982, and at No. 2 in 1979, each title while playing with Worth Remick (1982). Scott won ODAC singles championships at No. 2 in 1982 and at No. 3 in 1979, and was the 1981 Team MVP. A team captain as a senior, he helped the program to a No. 11 national ranking in 1982, and was ranked No. 18 in doubles that year, winning both singles and doubles matches in the NCAA Tournament.

Palmer, of Vienna, was a two-time U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) All-American (1998-99) midfielder for the Tigers, including Second Team in 1999 and Third Team in 1998. He was a three-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team in 1998 and 1999, helping H-SC win the 1998 ODAC Championship and advance to both the 1998 and 1999 NCAA Tournament. Palmer ranks 11th in career ground balls (203), 18th in career goals (94) and 23rd in career points (134, ninth among midfielders). He helped the program to a four-year record of 41-17, including 18-6 in the ODAC. The Tigers were 15-3 in the ODAC over his final three seasons.

Rogers, of Hanover, was a 2011 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) First Team All-American for the Tigers. He also earned 2011 D3football.com First Team All-Region honors, and was a four-time First Team All-ODAC selection (2008-11). He was named the 2011 Touchdown Club of Richmond Offensive Lineman of the Year, as well as a 2011 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist and winner of the 2012 Gammon Cup.

He was a four-year starter on the offensive line at center, starting all 43 career games. A two-time team captain, Rogers helped the program to a four-year record of 35-8, including 20-4 in the ODAC, winning two ODAC championships (2009, 2011) and making three NCAA Playoff appearances (2009-11).

The Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1988 and is designed to “honor men who have made outstanding contributions to Hampden-Sydney athletics and have helped bring recognition, honor, excellence and distinction to the College and its intercollegiate athletics program.”

Members are selected annually by the Hall of Fame Committee from nominations submitted by alumni and friends of the College.

The Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 ceremony will also include football All-American Trevor Ikwild (2011) from the Class of 2021 inductees. He was unable to attend last fall’s induction.

The five honorees will be recognized at halftime of the home football game against Greensboro College on Sept. 17. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.