VFW officers elected

The 4th District Veterans of Foreign Wars elected officers for the 2022-2023 year in Farmville on Saturday, May 7. All officers were sworn into office in accordance with VFW ritual and will take office in June. They are, from left, Officer of the Day Stephen Wray from Farmville Post 7059; Chief of Staff Dean Lord of Farmville Post 7059; Adjutant Scott Poling of Charlotte County Post 8902; Butch Hamlett, 1-Year trustee of Charlotte County Post 8902; Eric Traywick, 3-year trustee of Charlotte County Post 8902; Surgeon Victor Moss of Buckingham Post 8446; Judge Advocate Heywood Anderson of Nottoway Post 5313; Chaplain Robert Walker, Appomattox Post 9855; Quartermaster Mark Wilson of Clarksville Post 8163; Junior Vice-Commander Clinton Lewis of South Hill Post 7166; Senior Vice-Commander Greg Eanes of Gold Star Memorial Post 7819 in Crewe and Commander Gus Villalobos of Lunenburg Post 9954. Wayne Nelson, 2-year trustee of Clarksville Post 8163 was absent when the photo was taken.