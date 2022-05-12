VDH launches new online vital records application

In an effort to increase accessibility and convenience, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has launched a new online Vital Records Application. This application can be used to request certified copies of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates.

The new online application can be accessed on the VDH website under Vital Records or directly at: www.vdh.virginia.gov/vital-records/applications-for-a-vital-record/.

“We believe the new system will help us meet the needs of our customers faster, and provide them service in a more accessible and convenient way,” said Director of the Office of Vital Records Seth Austin.

About a year ago, the Office of Vital Records added a printable application and online payments to the website to increase convenience for users. This new online application is the next step.

The new fully online application allows users to complete the entire application online in about five minutes. Users can sign the application electronically, upload identification and pay fees entirely online. An application tracking ID is assigned to each application, and users will receive email and/or text updates on the status of their application.

The Code of Virginia requires a cost of $12 per certificate search. A fee of $10 is charged for making an amendment to an existing record. All applicants must provide a photocopy of required identification. Applications without proper identification and signature will be rejected and not processed.

Individuals can still visit the main Vital Records office in Henrico, local health departments and select Department of Motor Vehicle locations to request vital records in person. For a complete list of vital record locations, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/vital-records/vital-record-walk-in-locations/. Check with the specific location before visiting since hours of operation may be limited at some locations.

Individuals who need help using the new online application or have vital records questions can call (804) 662-6200 or visit the vital records contact page on the website.