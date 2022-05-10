Vaccination clinics set

The Piedmont Health District will offer six free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week across the health district. The clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to the public. All clinics will be held outside, so dress appropriately for the weather.

The clinics will be held at the following dates/ times:

Friday, May 13

9 a.m. – noon

The Meadows Apartments

508 Hylawn Ave., Farmville

Friday, May 13

3 – 6:30 p.m.

Journey Community Center

19210 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia Court House

Saturday, May 14

8 – 11 a.m.

FACES Food Pantry, 482 Commerce Road, Farmville

Saturday, May 14

2 – 6 p.m.

Crewe Touch a Truck Event

Golubic Stadium, Plant and Atlantic Streets, Crewe

Walk-ins are welcome, but to make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). English-and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services are also available.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone five and older. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18. The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 and older. To determine additional primary series dose or booster eligibility, visit the chart.

If you are coming for your second, third or booster dose, bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses. To get a copy of your vaccine record with QR code, visit the Vaccination Record Request Portal.

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.