Tigers are National Runner-Up at Golf Championships

Nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) posted a 72-hole score of 296-293-296-291–1176 to finish as National Runner-Up at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships on May 10-13 and played at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida. Freshman Nick Rubino led the Tigers with his four-day score of one-under par 71-71-74-70–286 to finish in a tie for third place individually. It’s the best team and individual finish at the National Tournament since 1975, when H-SC was the National Runner-Up, as well, and Tiger Charles Baskervill ‘75 was the individual medalist (national champion).

“I’m really happy for this team — we never let things get away from us, and to have four rounds in the 290s at the National Championships is pretty spectacular,” said fifth-year head coach and Director of Athletics Chad Eisele. “I’m especially proud of how Nick played and battled throughout the week — for a freshman to do that is just awesome.”

Nick Rubino posted four birdies — including on each of his final two holes — and 12 pars toward his final round of two-under par 70 en route to his impressive 286. He was followed by junior Trevor Elliott (74-74-72-73–293, T-10th), seniors John Hatcher Ferguson (76-71-75-73–295, T-16th) and Hunter Martin (79-79-75-75–308, T-59th), along with junior Alex Rubino (75-77-82-81–315, 81st). Elliott had three birdies — all during his final nine holes — and 11 pars during his final round. Ferguson had one birdie and 15 pars, Martin had three birdies — all during his first nine holes — and nine pars, while Alex Rubino had one birdie and eight pars during round four.

H-SC posted what is believed to be a school record for 72 holes (1176) and led the tournament field in pars (215), while fourth in par 4 scoring (4.21, +44), tied for sixth in birdies (50), tied for seventh in eagles (1), tied for eighth in par 3 scoring (3.20, +16) and tied for 10th in par 5 scoring (5.03, +2). Nick Rubino led the tournament field in par 4 scoring (4.00, E), tied for eighth in birdies (15), tied for 11th in par 5 scoring (4.73, -4) and tied for 14th in pars (45). Elliott tied for second in eagles (1), tied for ninth in par 3 scoring (3.06, +1), tied for 11th in par 5 scoring (4.73, -4), tied for 15th in birdies (13) and tied for 20th in par 4 scoring (4.22, +9). Ferguson tied for second in par 4 scoring (4.02, +1) and tied for fourth in pars (47). Martin tied for 17th in pars (44).

Nationally-ranked No. 1 Methodist (NC) earned the National Championship with its 292-289-292-295–1168, eight shots ahead of the runner-up H-SC (296-293-296-291–1176), ranked 18th prior to the championships. No. 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripts (CA) (295-303-288-296–1182) and No. 3 Huntingdon (AL) (287-306-292-297–1182) tied for third, while No. 2 Emory (GA) (296-303-298-291–1188) finished fifth. Fellow ODAC member and No. 15 Washington and Lee was eighth (300-298-301-304–1203) and fellow Virginia school and No. 7 Christopher Newport was 17th (311-301-310-3-6–1228). Andre Chi of Methodist was the individual medalist (National Champion) at four-under 73-70-70-70–283.

The event began with 43 teams and 221 individuals before a 36-hole cut reduced the field to 18 teams and 96 individuals for the final two rounds. H-SC played three of its four rounds (first, third and fourth) at Mission Inn’s El Campeón course, a par 72, 6,748-yard layout, while the second round was played at the Las Colinas course, a par 71, 6,792-yard layout at Mission Inn.

H-SC could return as many as 14 lettermen for 2022-23, including three of the five Tigers who competed at the National Championships last week at the Mission Inn Resort & Club located approximately 40 miles northwest of Orlando.