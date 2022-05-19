Tigers are National Runner-Up at Golf Championships

Published 1:27 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Pictured are, from left, Head Coach Chad Eisele, Nick Rubino, Trevor Elliott, Hunter Martin, John Hatcher Ferguson, Alex Rubino and Assistant Coach Duncan Wheeler.

Nationally-ranked Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) posted a 72-hole score of 296-293-296-291–1176 to finish as National Runner-Up at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships on May 10-13 and played at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida. Freshman Nick Rubino led the Tigers with his four-day score of one-under par 71-71-74-70–286 to finish in a tie for third place individually. It’s the best team and individual finish at the National Tournament since 1975, when H-SC was the National Runner-Up, as well, and Tiger Charles Baskervill ‘75 was the individual medalist (national champion).

“I’m really happy for this team — we never let things get away from us, and to have four rounds in the 290s at the National Championships is pretty spectacular,” said fifth-year head coach and Director of Athletics Chad Eisele. “I’m especially proud of how Nick played and battled throughout the week — for a freshman to do that is just awesome.”

Nick Rubino posted four birdies — including on each of his final two holes — and 12 pars toward his final round of two-under par 70 en route to his impressive 286. He was followed by junior Trevor Elliott (74-74-72-73–293, T-10th), seniors John Hatcher Ferguson (76-71-75-73–295, T-16th) and Hunter Martin (79-79-75-75–308, T-59th), along with junior Alex Rubino (75-77-82-81–315, 81st). Elliott had three birdies — all during his final nine holes — and 11 pars during his final round. Ferguson had one birdie and 15 pars, Martin had three birdies — all during his first nine holes — and nine pars, while Alex Rubino had one birdie and eight pars during round four.

H-SC posted what is believed to be a school record for 72 holes (1176) and led the tournament field in pars (215), while fourth in par 4 scoring (4.21, +44), tied for sixth in birdies (50), tied for seventh in eagles (1), tied for eighth in par 3 scoring (3.20, +16) and tied for 10th in par 5 scoring (5.03, +2). Nick Rubino led the tournament field in par 4 scoring (4.00, E), tied for eighth in birdies (15), tied for 11th in par 5 scoring (4.73, -4) and tied for 14th in pars (45). Elliott tied for second in eagles (1), tied for ninth in par 3 scoring (3.06, +1), tied for 11th in par 5 scoring (4.73, -4), tied for 15th in birdies (13) and tied for 20th in par 4 scoring (4.22, +9). Ferguson tied for second in par 4 scoring (4.02, +1) and tied for fourth in pars (47). Martin tied for 17th in pars (44).

Nationally-ranked No. 1 Methodist (NC) earned the National Championship with its 292-289-292-295–1168, eight shots ahead of the runner-up H-SC (296-293-296-291–1176), ranked 18th prior to the championships. No. 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripts (CA) (295-303-288-296–1182) and No. 3 Huntingdon (AL) (287-306-292-297–1182) tied for third, while No. 2 Emory (GA) (296-303-298-291–1188) finished fifth. Fellow ODAC member and No. 15 Washington and Lee was eighth (300-298-301-304–1203) and fellow Virginia school and No. 7 Christopher Newport was 17th (311-301-310-3-6–1228). Andre Chi of Methodist was the individual medalist (National Champion) at four-under 73-70-70-70–283.

The event began with 43 teams and 221 individuals before a 36-hole cut reduced the field to 18 teams and 96 individuals for the final two rounds. H-SC played three of its four rounds (first, third and fourth) at Mission Inn’s El Campeón course, a par 72, 6,748-yard layout, while the second round was played at the Las Colinas course, a par 71, 6,792-yard layout at Mission Inn.

H-SC could return as many as 14 lettermen for 2022-23, including three of the five Tigers who competed at the National Championships last week at the Mission Inn Resort & Club located approximately 40 miles northwest of Orlando.

