Tigers 2022 football schedule announced

Hampden-Sydney College 23rd-year head football coach Marty Favret has announced his program’s upcoming 2022 Schedule that includes seven Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) games-culminating with the 127th Edition of “The Game” against archrival Randolph-Macon College on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The Tigers will play 10 regular season contests this fall-five at home and five away-including a season-opening game on the road at Wabash (IN) College in a renewal of The Gentlemen’s Classic.

“We’re looking forward to the challenging schedule this fall,” said Favret. “Hopefully, the rigorous one-two punch early will prep us for the demanding conference play.”

H-SC begins the campaign in non-conference action at Wabash on Saturday, September 3, at 1 p.m. at Little Giant Stadium in Crawfordsville, Indiana-a continuation of The Gentlemen’s Classic, which began in 2014. The Little Giants swept the two-game series in the first set of games, defeating 21st-ranked H-SC 34-21 in Crawfordsville in 2014, before opening 2015 with a 35-3 victory at Everett Stadium. Wabash finished 2021 at 7-3 overall, 6-3 in the North Coast Athletic Conference. Wabash and H-SC are two of three remaining all-male schools in the country.

The Tigers return in week two for their home opener in another non-conference game against Widener (PA) University on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The two schools have met twice previously, including a 34-27 home win for The Pride last Sept. 11 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Widener finished 2021 at 7-4 overall, 5-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference.

H-SC remains home in week three during the Athletic Hall of Fame Weekend for its third consecutive non-conference game to open the slate versus visiting Greensboro (NC) College on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Pride-our opponent nickname for the second-straight week-finished 2021 at 0-10 overall, 0-8 in the USA South Athletic Conference. The College will induct the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 that morning, and the special group will also be recognized at halftime.

The Tigers will have their bye weekend early this fall in week four on Sept. 24, before beginning the month of October in week five with the first of seven-straight ODAC games-on the road at Bridgewater College on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. in Bridgewater. The Eagles finished 2021 at 4-6 overall, 1-5 in the ODAC, including a 24-14 road loss at H-SC last November 6.

The Garnet & Grey remain on the road in week six at ODAC member Ferrum College on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. in Ferrum. The Panthers finished 2021 at 6-4 overall, 3-3 in the ODAC, including a 42- 28 road loss at H-SC last Oct. 23.

H-SC is back home in week seven during Friends & Family Weekend to welcome the newest ODAC member-Averett University on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The Cougars will officially join the conference on July 1, and finished 2021 at 5-5 overall, 4-4 in the USA South. The two schools last met in 2019, a 28-16 road win for AU.

The Tigers will play on the road in week eight at ODAC member and defending conference champion Washington and Lee University on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. in Lexington. The Generals finished 2021 at 8-3 overall, 5-1 in the ODAC, including a 32-30 road win at H-SC last Oct. 2.

H-SC returns home in week nine for a Homecoming Weekend game against ODAC member Guilford (NC) College on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The Quakers finished 2021 at 1-8 overall, 0-6 in the ODAC, including a 28-27 home loss against the Tigers last Sept. 25 in Greensboro.

The Tigers will play on the road in week 10 at ODAC member Shenandoah University on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1 p.m. in Winchester. The Hornets finished 2021 at 7-3 overall, 3-3 in the ODAC, including a 28-7 road loss at H-SC last Sept. 18.

H-SC is back home in week 11 to complete the regular season against ODAC member and archrival Randolph-Macon in the 127th Edition of “The Game” on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at Everett Stadium. The Yellow Jackets finished 2021 at 9-1 overall, 5-1 in the ODAC, including a 37-14 home win against the Tigers last Nov. 13 in Ashland. H-SC, however, continues to lead the Oldest Small School Rivalry in the South, 60-55-11, though R-MC has now won eight-straight and 10 of the last 11 games played between the two storied programs. The Tigers’ last win in the series was in 2013, a 28-26 road win in Ashland.

H-SC completed 2021 at 5-5 overall, 4-2 in the ODAC for third place. Coach Favret is the second-winningest coach in school history with 140 victories (140-81), including 15 winning campaigns, while a five-time ODAC Coach of the Year. His program is 90-48 in ODAC games, while earning five ODAC Championships and making six Division III Football Championship appearances. The longest-tenured collegiate head coach in Virginia, Coach Favret is closing in on the most football coaching wins at the College, as his 140 wins with the Tigers on the gridiron are second only to the legendary Hall of Fame head coach J. Stokeley Fulton, who led H-SC for 25 seasons (1960-84) and compiled an overall record of 143-99-5.