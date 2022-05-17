Tennis players earn ODAC Honors

Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) placed three student-athletes on the 2022 All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Conference Men’s Tennis Second Team. Freshmen Barrett Foster and Henry Singleton were selected to the Second Team for singles, while Foster and senior Tyler Brice were selected to the Second Team for doubles.

Barrett, a freshman, spent the season playing No. 1 singles and helped lead the Tigers to a 10-win season, after only winning one team match last season. Overall, he finished the year 11-15, winning 10 dual matches, while facing many of the tops players in the ODAC. During H-SC’s trip to Florida, Foster won four of his six singles matches, all in straight sets. In ODAC play, he won a crucial match against Randolph-Macon to help his team earn the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and a home match in the quarterfinals.

Singleton, played a majority of the season at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, compiling an overall record of 11-9, while winning nine dual matches. In No. 4 singles, he finished with a team best record of 4-1 and won five of his last seven matches of the season, including a three match win streak. All of Singleton’s wins this year came in straight sets, except for his hard fought three set win against St, Francis (Ill.), 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 1-0 (10-5).

The team of Tyler Brice and Foster, teamed together seventeen times at the No. 1 doubles position, finishing the season with an overall record of 7-10. The duo’s performance helped the Tigers win four of their last five matches to earn a spot in the ODAC Semifinals. In the quarterfinals against R-MC, Brice and Foster pulled out a back and forth match, to complete the doubles sweep, allowing the team to ultimately sweep the Yellow Jackets. Brice, a team captain, who also played No. 2 singles, helped lead a young H-SC team to their first winning season in three years.

H-SC finished 2022 with an overall record of 10-9, including 6-2 in the ODAC, while advancing to the ODAC Tournament semifinals.