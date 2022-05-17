Taylor named first Employee of the Month

At its Tuesday, May 10, meeting the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors congratulated Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Deputy James Taylor, for being selected as the County’s first Employee of the Month.

During the presentation at the Board meeting, County Finance Manager and Chair of the County’s Employee Recognition Committee Crystal Baker, shared an excerpt of Deputy Taylor’s nomination, as follows:

“Deputy Taylor managed the courthouse security screening through the majority of the worst, so far, of the COVID pandemic. He greeted every person who walked into the courthouse with a ‘good morning.’ He taught us that “green is good.” (A reference to the temperature check device at the courthouse.)

He managed in his calm, measured way all of the COVID-related changes and nuances that impacted entry into the courthouse and suggested improvements that may have gone unnoted. Deputy Taylor managed the flow of the public during a difficult time with a positive attitude and excellent customer service toward the employees, the public, and the job he was assigned.

Deputy Taylor is an exemplary representative of the County of Prince Edward and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office. He serves the County and its citizens well, and treats everyone with respect.”

Of Taylor’s recognition, Sheriff Tony Epps said “I am very proud that one of my officers is the County’s first employee of the month. Deputy Taylor is an outstanding officer and employee. He is very deserving, and I thank the Board of Supervisors for its recognition of him.”

To be considered for Employee of the Month, an employee must demonstrate at least one of the County’s core values: customer service, teamwork, innovation initiative, attitude displayed, and positive action.