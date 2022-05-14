Students participate in livestock show

Several Fuqua School lower and middle school students competed in the Piedmont Junior Livestock Show in Blackstone this April. Chloe Hearn, Blair Pembelton, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Lydia Hazlegrove and Ryland Scott all showed well and took home many accolades.

Fourth grader, Ryland, received Grand Champion Commercial Heifer with his heifer, Mocha, as well as Reserve Champion Replacement Ewe with his lamb, Daisy. Seventh grader, Blair, won Reserve Champion Commercial Doe. Second grader, Lydia, earned second place Commercial Doe Under 40 Pounds, fourth place Market Wether, third place Commercial Doe Over 40 Pounds and fourth place Novice Goat Showmanship. Seventh grader, LottieMae, received Grand Champion Cow/Calf Pair, Overall Grand Champion Commercial Doe, third place Market Steer, third place Market Wether, first place Commercial Doe Over 40 Pounds, first place Commercial Doe Under 40 Pounds, Reserve Champion Intermediate Goat Showmanship and third place Intermediate Beef Showmanship.