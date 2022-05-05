Students participate in Bake for Good

Fifth grade students from Prince Edward County Middle School participated in Ag in the Classroom Day on-site at the Virginia Tech Agriculture and Research Extension Center at Fort Pickett sponsored by King Arthur Flour.

King Arthur Flour, known for its quality flour, baking ingredients and recipes zoomed with our students during baking and science demonstrations. Students participated in a variety of hands-on activities including, mixing, kneading, rolling and even tossing bread dough all in the name of science.

Students learned about gleaning and how much food gets wasted daily, they learned about animal cells by creating a model in a bag, they extracted DNA from strawberries and learned about plant cells, they learned about the states and properties of matter, and they reviewed fractions, natural resources, and the layers of the Earth through a demonstration involving cutting apples. It was a fast-paced day full of engaging activities.

King Arthur Flour provided each student with the flour, yeast and other supplies to bake two loaves of bread. One to share with their family and the other to share with a neighbor. Students were given a lesson on the role of yeast and carbon dioxide in baking as they watched and worked with bread dough.

We are grateful for the role that community organizations play in the day-to-day life of our schools.

