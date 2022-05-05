Students compete in State FFA Forestry CDE

Buckingham Middle School FFA members competed in the State FFA Forestry Career Development Event (CDE) held Wednesday, April 20, at Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge.

Team A consisted of Sarah Bryant, Grace Martin, Alexandra Morris and Ben Gilliam.

Team B consisted of Ryland Carter, Lucas Gilliam, Morgan Morris and Trenton Ragland.

The teams were coached by Sherry Dorrier, Casey Davis and Henry Paris.

These FFA members spent the afternoon determining the diameter of trees; deciding the number of saw logs a tree can produce; identifying forestry equipment and common trees of Virginia; calculating the value of standing timber; and proving their knowledge of topographical maps.

Buckingham Team A placed 1st and Team B placed 2nd overall in the Southeast Area event to qualify to compete at the state level.

Team A placed 2nd in the state level event with Team B placing 5th.

Individually Ryland placed 3rd, Grace placed 6th, and Sarah placed 7th.