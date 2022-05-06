Student showcase held

Families gathered at Full Circle School on Wednesday, April 1 to celebrate the talents and gifts of their students.

Students presented projects and work they completed throughout the year to demonstrate how they have grown academically and emotionally. “I am so impressed with these students. Everyone did such an amazing job. This just speaks to the quality of what happens here at Full Circle,” remarked Beverly Hines. Students spent time before the showcase practicing public speaking and presentation skills. “At first, I was really nervous. Then I was proud of myself and relieved,” stated Savanah Skeen, a seventh grader at Full Circle.

After student presentations, the new playground was dedicated. Judy Chambliss, teacher and the project coordinator, remarked during the dedication, “This was a community effort. We had many people show up and give of their time and talents. We had generous donations that allowed for the expansion needed to accommodate new equipment. Special thanks must be given to Daniel Queen and James Hill. These men were here planning and working, not only during the scheduled community workdays, but during weekends and afternoons.” Music teacher, Mandy Foster, guided students and family members in a dance and some songs to celebrate their new playground.

A special dinner followed the dedication to wrap up the evening. A presentation by school Director, Angela Whittaker followed. Whittaker remarked, “Full Circle is different. We are dedicated to working with parents to grow and nurture young people that are well rounded and courageous. We blend social emotional learning and skills into our entire day. Here, at Full Circle, we are educating students to be involved citizens and community members that think for themselves and take responsibility for making the world a better place and, most importantly, to care for one another. I am so proud of the work and efforts these young people, our families, and our staff put forth for the entire year, not just this event.”