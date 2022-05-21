Stars Under the Stars returns June 10

Downtown Film Series has announced the 24th season of the award-winning Stars Under The Stars series. Started in 1997 as a Leadership Farmville project, Stars Under the Stars has brought nearly 60 timeless motion pictures to the grassy outdoor venue at Crute Stage for Farmville and surrounding communities. Movies presented have included favorites from all classic film eras and genres such as Rear Window, Beauty and the Beast, Grease, Ghostbusters and many more.

The 24th season kicks off on Friday, June 10, with “hakuna matata” and the animated family favorite, Disney’s The Lion King (1994, Rated G). On Friday, July 8, romantic decisions are in the air when Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden get together for romance and laughs in Sabrina (1954, Not Rated). And finally, on Friday, August 12, the superhero movie that made the character a bona fide big-screen sensation: Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger star in Batman (1989, Rated PG-13).

Join us at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville. Trivia, drawings, and pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., with movies beginning at dusk. Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. This is a free event and popcorn, candy and drinks will be available for purchase. There is a “No Pets” policy at the events. In the event of rain, the film will be shown the following evening, Saturday at dusk. Bring your blankets and bag chairs and spend an evening in Downtown Farmville under the stars.

Stars Under the Stars is made possible by support from Century 21 Realty @ Home – Navona Hart, Central Virginia Regional Library, Putney Mechanical, Red Door 104 and community volunteers. Donations provided by Lib’s Place and Pepsi. Special thanks to the Town of Farmville.

Stars Under the Stars is committed to enhancing its home at Crute Stage and through the years has donated permanent outdoor speakers, audio/visual equipment, backstage storage areas, additional power and lights, and restroom facilities. For more information on the series, visit http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.